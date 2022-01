PC servers for Dark Souls 1 (including Remastered), 2, and 3 are currently down after the discovery of a Remote Code Execution exploit was posted on Reddit two days ago. Dark Souls: PtDE servers are also scheduled to go dark, with no estimate of when any of these servers will be back online, according to tweets from the officially verified Dark Souls game Twitter account. Xbox and PlayStation PvP servers are currently unaffected with no plans to go down.

