Respect for senior citizens

We are writing today with a concern for treating the Indigenous people of Maine with justice and respect and to urge Maine Legislators to support LD 1626. Due to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, the Wabanaki tribes in Maine have more restrictions on their rights than the other 570 federally recognized tribes in the country. The act says that any law passed by Congress for the benefit of Indigenous tribes after 1980 does not apply in Maine. As a result, the Wabanaki have lost opportunities to create economic growth and to improve the health and welfare of their members and the surrounding communities. They have not received the benefit of more than 150 laws ranging from protecting the environment and drinking water to protecting Wabanaki women from violence.

MAINE STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO