Mill Hall, PA

Respect for senior citizens

 7 days ago

Isn’t it a shame they have to hand a $25 fine to a senior citizen who is handicapped with mobility issues and has already obtained a letter from their doctor indicating that it is necessary to park close to the entrance to her home. It’s terrible...

