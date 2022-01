The 15-year-old is being pursued by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, among others, after starring for Palmeiras in the recent Copinha. Back in 2008, a 15-year-old Santos forward by the name of Neymar emerged into the consciousness of Brazilian football fans with his appearances in the Copinha, one of the most prestigious youth tournaments anywhere in the world.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO