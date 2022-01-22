ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four gymnasts score pairs of 9.9s as Alabama gymnastics upsets Kentucky

Cover picture for the articleAlabama gymnastics closed out its first win of the season on Friday night against Kentucky, led by four pairs of 9.9 scores. Makarri Doggette started the meet with a 9.925 on vault, helping Alabama establish an early lead. She followed it up with a 9.95 on uneven parallel bars, a season...

FanSided

Alabama Football: Former QB charged with domestic violence

Alabama football’s Jay Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jay Barker, the former starting quarterback for Alabama football, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Nashville. WIAT accessed an affidavit of the arrest and reports from the police. According...
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
hometownsource.com

Gymnasts earn best scores yet

Warrior gymnasts hit the road for a pair of meets last week, earning some of their best team scores of the season at the first event, then doing even better at the second. The first meet took place in Byron on Thursday, Jan. 20. The C/SG varsity totaled 121.60 points while the hosting Bears scored 136.05.
Opelika-Auburn News

SOLD OUT SHOWDOWN: Auburn gymnastics hosts Alabama in rivalry meet

There’s no sense trying to tiptoe over it. There’s no hiding it. There’s no running from it. Why dance around it?. “There’s definitely a bit of a different feel in the gym this week,” Cassie Stevens shrugged. Yes, it’s Auburn and Alabama. It’s the Tigers...
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
AOL Corp

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
TideSports.com

Alabama basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Scouting report, score prediction

Alabama basketball is fresh off one of its worst performances of the season, and one of its greatest challenges awaits. The Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC) lost Tuesday to Georgia, the SEC's worst team. Next up, Alabama faces No. 4 Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN).
floridagators.com

Carter's Corner: Gators Gymnastics Team's Resiliency Tested Early

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The fourth-ranked Gators gymnastics team is back home Friday night, hosting No. 13-ranked Arkansas in the annual Link to Pink Meet. And for the second consecutive year, Florida will rely on some first aid at its signature home event. The Gators lost sophomore Ellie Lazzari and...
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Gymnastics Hosts Illinois Saturday at Rec Hall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State men's gymnastics opens Big Ten competition Saturday with a meet against Illinois at Rec Hall. The meet is scheduled for 4 p.m., and will be streamed on B1G+. It is a part of a double dual, coinciding with the women's gymnastics meet against the Illini.
TideSports.com

How to watch No. 4 Baylor vs. Alabama men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Baylor men's basketball team is scheduled to make the trip to Alabama for the 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. Baylor, ranked No. 4 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, enters the matchup 18-2 overall. Most recently, Baylor beat Kansas State 74-49 on Tuesday.
