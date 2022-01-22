Coldest weather yet this winter season moving in overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — 5 P.M. Update:

The coldest weather yet this winter season is moving in, but first, there is still the chance for areas of light mist and drizzle Saturday evening.

The wet weather should be all gone by Sunday morning with sunshine and cool weather sticking around.

Then we get the cold air Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s across Central Florida.

Sumter, Lake, inland Volusia, Marion counties are under a freeze watch for Sunday night into Monday morning.

These will likely get upgraded to a freeze warning on Sunday.

A few more storm systems pass next week, giving us a chance for more rain and cool air.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers possible.

Temperatures will drop as we make our way through the day.

Saturday afternoon will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A chill arrives Saturday night, with clearing skies and temperatures dropping to the 30s and 40s.