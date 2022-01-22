ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdaGD_0dssQEA200
California Wildfire The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) (Nic Coury)

BIG SUR, Calif. — (AP) — Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
County
Monterey County, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn't necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur#Wildfire#Meteorologists#The American Red Cross#The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
73K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy