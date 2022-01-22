One of UK’s most wanted men, ‘The Big Guy’, arrested in Spain

He is called The Big Guy – now one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain .

Joshua Hendry, from Liverpool , was collared in the town of San Pedro de Alcantára after he was spotted by an off-duty officer there.

The collaring came less than 24 hours after the National Crime Agency named the 30-year-old on a list of wanted Brits thought to be living it up on the continent.

Hendry, who is wanted by Humberside Police , allegedly trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby as part of a £1m drugs operation which has already seen his brother and mother sent to prison.

Spanish police said he was arrested after a man with his physical characteristics was seen walking a dog.

Footage has since been released of him being led through an underground car park while wearing a mustard green tracksuit top and bottoms. He has been taken into custody and will appear in court soon as part of extradition proceedings.

Tom Dowdall, the NCA’s deputy director of international, said: “This is a rapid result and it’s testimony to the power these appeals can have as well as the NCA’s international reach.

“Whether it’s using tip-offs from the public, sharing intelligence or deploying specialist capabilities, UK law enforcement and our Spanish partners are working as one to trace and arrest the other 11 fugitives.

“Those men will know now that we’re after them. They can live their lives anxiously looking over their shoulders and wondering if today’s the day they get caught or they can do the right thing and hand themselves in.”

Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake of Humberside Police said: “Hendry is alleged to have trafficked heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution within our local communities.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice.”