ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

By ASHRAF KHALIL, PAUL J. WEBER, EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of anti-abortion protesters were in a celebratory mood Friday as they rallied in the nation’s capital and marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights. The March for Life, an annual...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters descend on DC

Crowds marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in opposition to Covid-19 vaccine orders. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, DC on Sunday in a protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with demonstrators calling for an end to medical 'segregation'. Protesters chanted "My body, my choice,"...
WASHINGTON, DC
abc17news.com

March for Life anti-abortion activists ready for the ‘tipping point’ of a Supreme Court ruling gutting Roe

Attendees of Friday’s March for Life, an annual anti-abortion march in Washington that marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, were optimistic that this year’s march would be the last with Roe on the books. They were marching toward a Supreme Court that has before it a case where the conservative majority is expected to scale back — and perhaps fully reverse — the 1973 precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
wtvbam.com

Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, buoyed by waning U.S. abortion access

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Anti-abortion advocates will take to the streets of Washington on Friday for the annual “March for Life,” their mood boosted by recent state abortion restrictions and the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 long-held abortion rights. The march marks the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Donald Trump
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring that such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February. In a White House ceremony, Biden praised...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BYU Newsnet

Pro-life Utahns march at the Capitol to oppose abortion

Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity to march in opposition to abortion legislation at the March for Life at the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning. This rally was held on the 49th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, a precedent which made abortion legal nationwide. Roe v. Wade’s nationwide abortion legalization has been a topic of heated debate in recent political discourse, resulting in states such as Texas and Mississippi passing restrictive abortion laws and a potential overturn of the precedent itself.
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

A Senator’s Wife Was Nearly Denied A Life-Saving Abortion & That’s Why He’s Committed to Reproductive Rights

As pro-choice activists grow more and more concerned over the fate of Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, and having just celebrated an uncertain 49th anniversary of the landmark court case giving birthing people a right to privacy as they make the decision to have abortions, it’s more and more clear that the ability to make this healthcare decision is a vital one for families.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#March For Life#Protest#Ap#The Supreme Court#Post Roe#Catholic#Trump Supreme Court
NBC News

Patriot Front's anti-abortion advocacy at March for Life sends a clear message

On Friday, anti-abortion organizers once again held the March for Life, an annual gathering on the National Mall featuring anti-abortion rights leaders and schoolchildren bused in from across the country. Although attendance numbers have waned in recent years, and despite a pandemic, organizers took to the stage Friday to boast about their political wins. Not surprisingly, the decadeslong effort to reshape the Supreme Court and potentially re-criminalize abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade was front and center. The speakers appropriated social justice language, claiming that the anti-abortion rights movement is one of love, “equality in the womb” and “pro-life is pro-woman” and that the “real racists” are those of us who stand against state-sanctioned violence and coercion and believe everyone should be able to decide whether, when and how to grow their families.
PROTESTS
abc27 News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions

(AP) — The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding affirmative action to major cases on abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda. The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy