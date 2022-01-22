Icy Temperatures Settle in DC Area; Snow Flurries Possible Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong Nor’Easter headed to New England, but the back side of the storm and the upper level parent will bring us a good chance of a few snow flurries in the area during the early morning hours until around 10 a.m. or so. Not everyone will wake up to snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be between 2 am and 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° tomorrow morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO