Icy Temperatures Settle in DC Area; Snow Flurries Possible Sunday

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayer up in your warm winter gear and grab sunglasses. It will be a good weekend for getting cozy inside or hitting the slopes — depending on your tolerance for cold. After a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and...

www.nbcwashington.com

live5news.com

Possible snow flurries Saturday morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong Nor’Easter headed to New England, but the back side of the storm and the upper level parent will bring us a good chance of a few snow flurries in the area during the early morning hours until around 10 a.m. or so. Not everyone will wake up to snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be between 2 am and 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° tomorrow morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Drop 1-4 Inches of Snow in DC Area Friday, Saturday

A winter storm is bringing snow to the Washington, D.C., area, and could leave the region with 1-4 inches. Everyone in the region should see at least some snow, from the Eastern Shore of Maryland to the Blue Ridge, and from Frederick, Maryland to Fredericksburg, Virginia. The heaviest impacts are expected to be along the Atlantic Coast, where blizzard conditions are possible. Closer to D.C., expect a few inches of snow and possibly some slushy roads.
WASHINGTON, DC
click orlando

Massive blizzard set to bury Northeast in snow, send bone-chilling cold to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are gearing up for several feet of snow, while parts of the South are getting ready for the coldest air in years. Through Friday, off of the Carolinas, a storm system will start to strengthen as it lifts north. Over the weekend, the storm is set to explode, potentially dropping more than two feet of snow in spots along the East Coast.
Gainesville Times

Cold front brings especially low temperatures, possibility of snow

A strong cold front could bring snow Friday afternoon into the evening across portions of Northeast Georgia, including Hall County. Snow accumulations are forecast to remain under 1 inch. In any case, the front is expected to bring extremely cold temperatures, according to a special weather statement from the National...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSET

More snow falls on Virginia Friday; very cool temperatures settle in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Measurable snow will fall across the entire ABC13 viewing area on Friday night and Saturday morning-- this will be the sixth snow for January!. 1" to 3" amounts will be most common. We are not expecting huge snow amount variations across our local area. Mountain totals are mostly 2" to 4." The heaviest snow in Virginia falls across Hampton Roads where totals could exceed 5".
LYNCHBURG, VA
Weather
Environment
The Post and Courier

Snow flurries possible early into weekend in Charleston region

The Charleston tri-county area could see snow flurries beginning early Jan. 29, but residents shouldn't reach for their toboggans just yet — snow accumulation is unlikely, according to the National Weather Service. The Lowcountry could receive up to half an inch of snowfall, with the highest chance of accumulation...
CHARLESTON, SC
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A few snow flurries & frigid temperatures overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cold air continues to pour into the state tonight with the north wind gusting over 25 mph. We continue to track spotty precipitation to the east. A mix of rain and snow continues to impact areas to the northeast. In fact, a dusting of snow was reported at Gallant in Blount County. This precipitation will be exiting to the east, with temperatures falling into the 20s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a brief opportunity for a few snowflakes on Saturday morning for the Lowcountry. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting overhead may be just enough to produce a few snow showers early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC

