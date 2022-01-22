ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for 'Baskets,' dies at 68

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

'General Hospital's Luke Spencer is officially dead

Luke Spencer, one of the most popular characters in the history of daytime-TV dramas, has officially died off-camera, nearly five years after Anthony Geary last played him on "General Hospital." On this past Monday and Tuesday episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera about the trials and tribulations of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Glenn Schwartz
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Zach Galifianakis
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Louie Anderson
Person
George Wallace
Variety

Bradley Cooper Says Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Nightmare Alley’ Exposed His Insecurities

Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director’s first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities. “‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure...
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ trailer, Serena and Venus Williams honored by the Smithsonian Institute, and more

Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for the 11th film in the Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which debuts February 25. Writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is back as Madea, who is excited about her great-grandson’s college graduation. Franchise veterans return as Tamela Mann once again portrays Cora, her real-life husband David Mann is Mr. Brown, and once again, Cassi Davis Patton plays Aunt Bam. It’s been six years since the previous film in the franchise, Boo! A Madea Hallloween, was released in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Twitter#The Associated Press
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Mel Gibson Gives Health Update After Battle with COVID

Mel Gibson is juggling multiple projects, including his new movie “Last Looks,” following a battle with COVID that landed him in the hospital. “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Mel, who opened up about his health, reflected on his life tenets, and chatted about his roles in “Father Stu” and “Last Looks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy