Thoughts on a 74-57 win against the Nittany Lions:. So much for the starters digging the early hole. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson have taken some heat of late due to poor starts, the numbers from the last seven games telling an ugly +/- tale. But the starters flipped that narrative on its head tonight in a big way. From the jump, Indiana was locked in on both ends and took Penn State to the cleaners.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO