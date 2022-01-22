ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Competitive Cheer | 2022 FHSAA Regionals

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to the Timber Creek competitive cheer team...

Comments / 0

Daily Tar Heel

After sidelined season, Carolina Girls dance team performs at national competition

Whenever the Carolina Girls weren’t performing on game days in Kenan Stadium or the Dean E. Smith Center, they were meticulously honing their routine for the national stage. The UNC dance team learned its choreography for both nationals and the football season over the span of a week in early August. From there, they rehearsed for nationals in between several performances at home games, all the while mastering new game-day dances.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Boone 1 – 0 in District Semifinals

Timber Creek Girls Varsity Soccer (10-3-1) The Lady Wolves close out their season on a tough 1-0 loss against the Boone Braves in the district semifinals tonight. The team finishes an outstanding season with an overall record of 10-3-1. Go Wolves!
SOCCER
High School
Education
Sports
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester Girls shake up the region

Fort Dorchester kept the race for the Region 8-AAAAA Girls Basketball Championship interesting by earning a key victory Jan. 25. The Lady Patriots claimed a 49-46 win at Summerville, which was ranked as high as third in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association polls earlier this season. Fort Dorchester improved to 13-5 on the season with a 2-1 mark in the region while Summerville fell to 12-6 and 2-1.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Tifton Gazette

Lady Devils improve to 4-0 in region competition

VALDOSTA - The Tift County Lady Devils returned to their winning ways Friday night, defeating Lowndes in Valdosta, 65-55. The Blue Devils dropped their game against Lowndes, 53-42, according to the score posted on MaxPreps. Both Tift teams will play at Sumter County Saturday. Tift's girls were dynamic at the...
VALDOSTA, GA
Volume One

YOU GO, GIRLS: E.C. Wrestlers to Compete in First Statewide All-Girls Wrestling Competition

Five Eau Claire wrestlers are slated to compete in the first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Girls Individual Wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Sydni Schindler, Cambree Lokken, Katlyn Grant, Tatum Carey, and Shelley Bulman – all students at Eau Claire...
WWE
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Hornets competitive cheer places third at Ida league meet

IDA — The recent success for the Hillsdale varsity competitive cheer team, led by coach Tara Scott, has helped the team continue to develop their routines as they looked to improve on their standing within the LCAA league play. The Hornets would travel Wednesday night to Ida to take part in another league meet, and the Hornets would walk away with another top three placement.
HILLSDALE, MI
libertywingspan.com

Mock trial prepares for regional competition

The witnesses are prepped. The plaintiff is ready, and so is the defense as the CTE Center Mock Trial team gets ready to compete virtually in their first rounds of the Texas High School Mock Trial Region 10 Competition this Friday and Saturday at the CTE Center. “We’ve been working...
FRISCO, TX
theloganjournal.com

LCHS DECA competes at Regional Competition

The Logan County High School DECA chapter recently traveled to Western Kentucky University to compete at their Regional Conference. The day proved to be rather successful with every student qualifying for the State Conference next month. Participants and results are as follows:. Nevaeh Seawright- Hospitality & Tourism and Professional Selling...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
KGET

Head coach from Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ talks filming experience, competitions and this season’s tryouts

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of “Cheer” BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been two weeks since the Netflix series “Cheer” took the world by storm with full-out performances and full-out drama. The docu-series follows two competitive community college cheer teams out of Texas — Navarro Community College, from Corsicana, Texas, and Trinity […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

