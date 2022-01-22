Girls Competitive Cheer | 2022 FHSAA Regionals

Whenever the Carolina Girls weren’t performing on game days in Kenan Stadium or the Dean E. Smith Center, they were meticulously honing their routine for the national stage. The UNC dance team learned its choreography for both nationals and the football season over the span of a week in early August. From there, they rehearsed for nationals in between several performances at home games, all the while mastering new game-day dances.

