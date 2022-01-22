UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Today is Saturday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2022 with 343 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440; British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552; English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561; British poet Lord George Byron in 1788; D.W. Griffith in 1875; Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890; U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909; actor Ann Sothern in 1909; soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931; actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 90); actor Bill Bixby in 1934; television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 88); author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 85); television chef Jeff Smith in 1939; actor John Hurt in 1940; Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 73); filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 69); actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 63); singer Michael Hutchence in 1960; actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 57); actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 57); restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 54); actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 53); actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 51); actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 50); actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 47); actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 41).

On this date in history:

In 1771, Spain ceded the Falkland Islands to Britain.

In 1901, Queen Victoria of Britain died at age 82 after a reign of 64 years. She was succeeded by her son, Edward VII.

In 1914, attorneys for world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, an African-American prizefighter, filed a brief for a new trial with the U.S. Court of Appeals, challenging Johnson's conviction under the Mann Act.

In 1924, senators investigating the Teapot Dome lease scandal declared they would use all the legal powers of the government to get to the truth.

In 1943, U.S. and Australian troops took New Guinea in the first land victory over the Japanese in World War II.

In 1944, U.S. troops invaded Italy, landing at Anzio beach in a move to outflank German defensive positions.

In 1973, in its historic Roe v. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal.

In 1987, Glen Tremml, 27, pedaled the ultralight aircraft Eagle over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for a human-powered flight record of 37.2 miles.

In 1991, Iraq launched a Scud missile attack against Israel, injuring 98 people.

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," accused of sending bombs that killed and wounded people, pleaded guilty to all counts against him in California and New Jersey. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge to be the first secretary of Homeland Security by a 94-0 vote.

In 2008, Heath Ledger, star of Brokeback Mountain, A Knight's Tale and The Dark Knight, died of a drug overdose. He was 28.

In 2012, Joe Paterno, the former Penn State football coach who won a record 409 games in his storied six-decade career but was forced out amid a sex scandal involving an ex-assistant coach, died of lung cancer. He was 85.

In 2014, the New York Yankees agreed to a seven-year, $155 million contract with right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, making him the first Black Pentagon chief.

A thought for the day: "Cherish all your happy moments; they make a fine cushion for old age." -- American novelist Booth Tarkington