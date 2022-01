Tom Brady is getting ready to retire from the NFL. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is preparing to retire from the game, with an official announcement coming soon. La Canfora says Brady doesn't want to wait to make a decision later because he doesn't want to cut into the Buccaneers' ability to change their plans for the 2022 season. At the same time, he doesn't want to take the attention away from the teams who are playing in the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO