Ripple has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to be bound by not only the SEC lawsuit in the United States, but also the fact that there is a general malaise when it comes to markets anyways. With this being said, the $0.60 level seems to be a bit of a magnet for price in the short term, so I will be watching to see whether or not we can hang around in this vicinity, or if we can move much more aggressively.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO