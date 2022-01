A number of new rules have been introduced for the 2022 Formula 1 season as the sport continues to evolve.The FIA, the sport’s governing body, have implemented the new regulations in order to make F1 more ‘equitable and sustainable’ while also improving the spectacle of the racing.Nobody could complain about the excitement level of last year’s championship as Max Verstappen dramatically pipped Lewis Hamilton to the drivers’ title on the final lap of the final race, overtaking him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to triumph for the first time.But, with the new rules coming into force for the coming...

