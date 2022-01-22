mail alert about VM hard disk usage?

Is a tiny tool designed to keep an eye on the performance of the hard disk without distracting you, as it sits quietly in the Notification area. Allows you to monitor one or more drives at the same time. The application is portable, so all you need to do to...
Recently i tried to update VM tool version for windows server from version 11297 to 11365. What happen was, all the nic card setting has been wipe out. From static it was changed to DHCP. Even manually i add the ip, the nic card was not working. Then i need...
I'm retrieving a list of all of my VMs based on the vsphere client, I'd like to also add more information, such as uptime/last reboot time per VM, does anyone knows if it's possible and how?. I'm using the VMware vSphere Automation SDK for Python: https://github.com/vmware/vsphere-automation-sdk-python/blob/master/README.md. From my understanding, not...
I installed latest version of Kali linux on my Macbook Pro M1 using VMware fusion tech preview . It works fine but changes i apply inside the Kali OS are lost once i reboot the VM... Please help me resolve this . 0 Kudos. 1 Solution. Expert. This doesn't sound...
I am trying to create a VM using templates stored in content library. We have automated to create 3 vm's in parallel referring to 3 different templates using powercli (command is noted below) Get-ContentLibraryItem –Name ${args.templateName} | New-VM –Name ${args.vmName} –VMHost ${args.esxiHost} -DiskStorageFormat Thin -Confirm:\$False -ErrorAction Stop.
We are migrating some VMs across to a new Data center for DR purpose, however one application VM based on RHEL 7.8 has the license binding to UUID, we were told the UUID will change after VM migration to new host and the risk is the application license might be forfeited.
VSAN detects one disk as faulty and has evacuated the data in it. The server is HPe Gen 10 and would like to know the following. 1. Is there a possibility that vSAN might have wrongly marked it is faulty? Is there a way to cross check. 2. What are...
I have 8 Virtual Machines. I created them all at the same time in the same way using Workstation 15 Pro. All of them but one will suspend and allow me to resume. One of the VMs will suspend on command without error but it will not offer the option to Resume the VM. It only offers the Power on the VM option as if I shut it down instead of Suspended it.
Just updated vmware player to 16.2.0 and after successful installation launched my virtual Windows Server 2019 and it was slow to start and when I got it up, it was not responding at all. I run all my virtual machines from USB3 SSD hard drive, no problems until this update. Hopefully they will fix this issue soon! Downgraded back to 16.0.0 and issue went away. Hopefully this is the right place to inform you guys! I will submit more info if needed!
Hi, just carried out a test upgrade on my VMWare Pro 16 virtual machine from Windows 10 to 11. All seems to be working OK but I cannot connect to my office VPN. I get the following message. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing...
We have storage Dell MD3220 SAS, RAID6 (16*HDD 10K) and HPE host ESXi 6.7U3. we need to get the maximum performance for sequential reading with 1MB block size and QueueDepth=1. I have tested various controllers for virtual machines to determine the maximum read throughput (burst rate):. I am very surprised...
I have a Dell Server R430 with ESXI 6.0, I also have another Dell Server R530 with ESXI 6.5. I want to move a VM Server from one host 6.0 to host 6.5 on the same network because the R530 has a lot more storage. What's the best option?. I...
Last friday I upgraded our vCenter 7.0.2.00400 to 7.0.3.00000 and today to 7.0.3.00100 but since both upgrades, I am unable to extend disk sizes of VMs, no matter what VM I choose and no matter what type of disk (thin or thick). Even the ESXi host version behind vCenter doesn't...
Here's how to increase the cache of your hard disk and improve the performance of your PC. A cache is a temporary area of storage for quick access to frequently accessed data. It is a very efficient tool used in Windows Vista and XP which is set as default under these two operating systems. Reading and writing from the hard drive's cache allows for faster access to some applications.
I found article that covers, I can move / copy VM guest OS images on the same machine to different directory. I am looking for further details. Can I move a VM guest OS image from Windows host OS to Linux host OS? Is it safe to assume it should work properly?
I notice that sometimes, there's a difference between the metrics given by the vCenter and those from the OS inside a VM. For instance, at the moment, we have a SLES 12 VM for which the vCenter shows a real-time cpu usage between 73 and 97% although a vmstat indicates a max of 61%
Some users have noticed in the Task Manager that a process called MRT.exe or Microsoft Windows Malicious Removal Tool is taking a lot of their resources – it’s consuming their Disk & CPU, leaving very little for the other task to use. If you are experiencing MRT.exe High Disk & CPU usage on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post is for you. We are going to see why this is happening and a list of solutions for how you can resolve the error.
I cannot move some of the virtual servers on esxi hosts, which have different models on 4 esxi hosts, to other esxi hosts. I did not see any evc errors or suggestions while adding the new host to the cluster. now i am getting an error when migrating some virtual servers to others over this new host. I wanted to open evc mode while virtual machines were running. I tried all the options on evc mode but I am getting the attached error. What do you think could be the problem and what should I do?
If you’re experiencing SearchProtocolHost.exe High Disk usage on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help affected PC users with the most adequate solutions to resolve this issue on your system. SearchProtocolHost.exe is part of the Windows Indexing Service, a process that indexes...
Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: July 2020. If Service Host SysMain has high disk usage, be sure to...
Comments / 0