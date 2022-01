Ashleigh Barty made history on Saturday by becoming the first Australian woman to win the year's first Grand Slam in 44 years. The world No 1 ended decades of hurt with a memorable victory, recovering from 5-1 down in the second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory over first-time major finalist Danielle Collins and claim her third Grand Slam title.

TENNIS ・ 5 HOURS AGO