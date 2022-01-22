ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartman Powers Wild Past Blackhawks

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1. Calen Addison and...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

