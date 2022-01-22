ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

By SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press
MyWabashValley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebelshas climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike – Houthi minister

DUBAI (Reuters) – Air strikes last week on a detention centre https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/several-killed-air-strike-detention-centre-yemens-saada-reuters-witness-2022-01-21 in Yemen killed around 90 people and wounded more than 200, the Houthi administration’s health minister said on Tuesday, providing an updated toll after rescue efforts concluded. The United Nations said on Saturday that at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the...
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Yemen#Arab World#Ap#Saudi#Iranian#Uae#Shabwa#Doctors Without Borders#The Associated Press#U N#Africans
The Independent

Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons. The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping to reach the prime minister. This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Read More Police warn of ‘lone wolf’ threats as anti-vaccine protests converge on OttawaOttawa police get reinforcements as anti-vax convoy arrivesCanada trucker convoy - live: 10,000 expected in Ottawa as protests kick off
ADVOCACY
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Turkey logs record 94,783 COVID-19 cases

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 94,783 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday, but Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the worst of the pandemic was over. Daily cases have surged to record levels in...
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids. “We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy