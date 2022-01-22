ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Unbeaten in Pac-12 play, No. 3 Arizona preps for Cal

wgnradio.com
 7 days ago

No. 3 Arizona, which has won its first five Pac-12 games by an average of 21.6 points, will take on struggling Cal on Sunday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif. The Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are coming off an 85-57 victory at Stanford on Thursday night, when they overcame the loss of starting...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Berkeley, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
AOL Corp

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
arizonawildcats.com

Arizona Heads to No. 24 UCLA for First Pac-12 Road Meet

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona is set to take on No. 24 UCLA for their first Pac-12 road trip of the season. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MST and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. The GymCats were scheduled to face the Bruins in the Collegiate...
TUCSON, AZ
wgnradio.com

No. 3 Arizona looks for rebound win vs ASU

No. 3 Arizona, coming off a loss to its biggest rival, will try to bounce back against its in-state rival on Saturday when the Wildcats host Arizona State in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) fell 75-59 at No. 7 UCLA on Tuesday to end a three-game road trip. It was the first frustrating offensive game of the season for the Wildcats, who shot 30.7 percent (23 of 75) and were held 30 points below their scoring average.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#12 Play
wgnradio.com

Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past Arizona St. 78-50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Haley Jones and her teammates made an impact on Stanford freshman Kiki Iriafen during pregame warmups. By the time Iriafen entered te game, the Cardinal was in complete control. Jones recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 Stanford beat...
STANFORD, CA
wgnradio.com

Mack out as Louisville hoops coach, Pegues named interim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach. Mack and the school agreed to part ways and assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season. The moves were announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ledger-Enquirer

Arizona State at No. 3 Arizona tops Pac-12 week

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. GAME OF THE WEEK: Arizona State at No. 3 Arizona, Saturday. The Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) lost 75-59 to No. 7 UCLA on Tuesday night, but have one of the nation's best offenses — leading in assists per game (21.3) and second in scoring (88.7 points). The Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5) are coming off a blowout loss to No. 15 Southern Cal, but didn't have coach Bobby Hurley or guard Jay Heath after they were suspended for confronting officials after a loss to Stanford. Winning at McKale Center against its biggest rival could go a long way to Arizona State turning around its season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
wgnradio.com

No. 13 Texas Tech, Mississippi St. look to rebound from OT losses

Every loss stings in one way or another, but dropping a game in overtime as an underdog in one of college basketball’s most hostile environments hits a little differently. That might seem like perfect motivation for a team the next time out — unless the opponent is grappling with the same punch-in-the-gut feeling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wgnradio.com

No. 19 LSU shoots for new winning streak vs. TCU

No. 19 LSU found a way to overcome the absence of two of its top three scorers in its last game. Coach Will Wade juggled his lineup in the absence of second-leading scorer Darius Days and third-leading scorer Xavier Pinson and the Tigers (16-4) ended a three-game losing streak with a 70-64 home victory against Texas A&M on Wednesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX
wgnradio.com

E.J. Liddell, No. 16 Ohio State aim for more success vs. No. 6 Purdue

With personal milestones behind them, forward E.J. Liddell and coach Chris Holtmann of No. 16 Ohio State set their sights on their Big Ten showdown at No. 6 Purdue on Sunday. Liddell scored 23 points in a 75-64 win at Minnesota on Thursday to become the 60th player in program history to surpass 1,000 points. Ohio State (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) is the ninth school with 60 or more 1,000-point scorers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wgnradio.com

No. 11 Wisconsin aims to continue home domination of Minnesota

No. 11 Wisconsin will look to extend its recent homecourt supremacy against Minnesota when the teams meet in a Big Ten Conference matchup Sunday at Madison, Wis. Wisconsin has won nine of the past 10 at home against the Gophers and 11 of the past 13 meetings overall. The Gophers’ only recent win at the Kohl Center was a 59-52 victory in January 2019.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy