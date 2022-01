Last weekend, the sports world was riveted to television watching NFL teams battle to play in the Super Bowl. I’m not a football fan, but I loved watching the trailer, that went viral, promoting the five stars who will perform during half-time. I’ll watch their performances, and also the wrap-up Monday of the best commercials. I cherry-pick what interests me and forego the sweaty parts of the game.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO