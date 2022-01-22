New mega COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Wayne shopping center

A new mega COVID-19 vaccine site opened in Passaic County Saturday.

The site is located at the at the old Macy's department store of Preakness Shopping Center on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

The site is one of five state mega vaccine sites that offers vaccines and boosters and is open to all New Jersey residents.

At St. Joe's in Passaic County, over 150 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of whom are on ventilators.

"We've had 123 deaths between January 3 and today of people with COVID, so we know medically and scientifically if they get boosted, in addition to the shots, that they will be protected," said Passaic County Commissioner Deputy Director Sandi Lazzara.

In Passaic County, 75% of the residents have been fully vaccinated. Of those, less than 40% have received a booster. Therefore, the goal of the mega site is to increase the number.

"This is not just a local problem or state problem. It's a pandemic. It's facing the entire world and it needs a response from our entire country," said Passaic County Commissioner TJ Best.

The site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Jersey residents can schedule an appointment online and walk-ins are welcome.

The site is expected to have the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people daily as it becomes fully operational.

COVID-19 RESOURCES:

Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Guide: CDC guidelines on ending isolation for people who had COVID-19 and symptoms







