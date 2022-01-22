Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Major Giants Ferrero, GODIVA Chocolates, Ezaki Glico, Nestle

The global solar photovoltaic panels market Expected to reach $307,204 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.0%. The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for maximum share of total market share. Solar photovoltaics are electronic devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity. Solar cells are tightly packed behind a glass sheet to protect them from the environment. Photovoltaic cells are internally connected together to form a photovoltaic module. The number of cells that are interconnected are dependent on the type of application. The solar trackers are deployed efficiently on the solar panel to improve the efficiency of the solar cell. The efficiency is improved by approximately 20% in winters and 50% in summers by deployment of solar tracker.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO