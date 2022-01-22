Enterprise VSAT Market is Going to Boom | Cambium Networks, Via Sat, Sky Casters

Global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026. Photovoltaic glass (PV glass) is a glass that integrates transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells to convert light into electricity. The factors responsible for solar PV glass market growth includes supportive regulations toward installation of solar plants have led to the increase in demand for solar PV glass. In addition, the demand for solar glasses is on rise from end-use industries like residential, commercial, and utility scale pertaining that solar energy is a renewable energy, which causes no pollution and ensures energy saving. High costs involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market. However, the global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The surge in demand for renewable energy from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

