ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What If The Fed Fails To Tame Inflation?

goldsilver.com
 7 days ago

With inflation now at a 40 year high, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Will they be able to tame today's hot inflation with higher...

goldsilver.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Interest rates are about to rise. Here are 3 ways to prepare

The Federal Reserve announced that consumers can expect an interest rate hike in March. After two years of low rates, what will this mean for the economy and your wallet? NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shared three things to take way on TODAY. "There are several different ways these...
BUSINESS
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Tame#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Independent

How Fed hikes could affect mortgages, car loans, card rates

Will mortgage rates go up? How about car loans? Credit cards? How about those nearly invisible rates on bank CDs — any chance of getting a few dollars more? With the Federal Reserve signaling Wednesday that it will begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March — and probably a few additional times this year — consumers and businesses will eventually feel it.The Fed’s thinking is that with America’s job market essentially back to normal and inflation surging well beyond the central bank’s annual 2% target, now is the time to raise its benchmark rate from near...
BUSINESS
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Macdaily News

U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike coming in March in attempt to tamp down raging inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided the clearest hint yet that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. “With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting this week.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Fed Still Pouring Gas on the Inflation Fire; What Happens When Tries to Stop?

The Federal Reserve wrapped up its first Federal Open Market Committee meeting of the year yesterday without any real surprises. Despite everybody screaming about an inflation problem, the Fed will keep its loose, inflationary monetary policy in play for at least two more months. Interest rates remain locked at zero....
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Fed Keeps Tapering Schedule, Concerned About Inflation

In his post-meeting press conference on Jan. 26, 2022, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will adhere to the bond purchase schedule that it announced in December 2021. In a process known as tapering, the Fed had announced in December 2021 that it will stop adding to its balance sheet by March 2022.
BUSINESS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Fed aims to clamp down on inflation with rate hikes

The Federal Reserve is shifting its approach to the economy and monetary policy. It's a major change after holding interest rates at near zero levels. Given the pandemic, it's not without its own risks. But the Fed chairman said the state of the economy required changing course. Lisa Desjardins begins the report, with more from Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden Says Fight Against Consolidation Will Help Tame Inflation

President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration’s efforts to discourage greater corporate consolidation would help tame inflation, with the fastest price increases in four decades threatening the Democrats’ political future. At a meeting with economic advisers the White House has dubbed his Competition Council, Biden promoted programs...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy