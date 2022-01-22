ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia's successor ITA - paper

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are photographed at the day of the airline's annual general meeting at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is set to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor ITA Airways and a deal could be unveiled next week, Italian daily Il Foglio reported on Saturday.

ITA Airways started flying on Oct. 15 with nearly 2,300 employees and a fleet less than half the size of that operated by Alitalia, the 75-year old former national carrier which passed through a dizzying succession of restructurings and changes of ownership.

The newspaper did not give a price for any deal, but said the two companies were very close to agreeing over some key terms, such as the role of Rome's Fiumicino airport as a hub for direct flights to Africa and some routes to the Americas.

An ITA spokesperson said on Saturday that the airline's top management would present a strategic plan to the company's board on Jan. 31. A data room would be opened in the following days, he added, allowing a potential bidder or partner to have access to key financial documents to assess the value of the company.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

The report comes after sources told Reuters on Jan. 12 that ITA was in contact with Lufthansa, British Airways (ICAG.L) and United States-based Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) for an equity partnership, saying that formal talks could start by the end of March.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said at that time that the German carrier was open to the possibility of a partnership with ITA.

Delta denied it planned to invest in ITA.

The German government currently holds 14% of Lufthansa shares following a bailout at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and aims to sell its stake by October 2023 at the latest.

The group was saved from bankruptcy by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium with 9 billion euros ($10.21 billion) in financial support approved by the European Commission.

A German economy ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the Italian newspaper report.

A deal with ITA would be subject to a European Union competition approval, Il Foglio said.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber and Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; editing by Louise Heavens and Clelia Oziel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

UPDATE 1-ITA chairman welcomes MSC, Lufthansa offer - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ITA Chairman Alfredo Altavilla has welcomed an approach by Swiss-based shipping group MSC and German carrier Lufthansa to buy the majority of Alitalia successor ITA Airways, he told Germany’s Handelsblatt. “I am very pleased about this expression of interest,” Altavilla told the Handelsblatt daily....
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

MSC Cruises Parent, Lufthansa Seek Majority Stake In ITA Airways

The parent company of MSC Cruises is partnering with Lufthansa in a bid for a majority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways, the airline created from the bankruptcy of former Italian flagship airline Alitalia. MSC Group, one of the world’s largest cruise ship operators, said in a statement late Monday...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

M&A radar: MSC & Lufthansa go for legacy Alitalia – just sublime

At The Loadstar Towers, we could barely contain our excitement yesterday when news broke that MSC Group and Lufthansa were going for ITA Airways, the ’rejuvenated’ Alitalia (whatever is left of it), Italy’s flag carrier. Which smells of sensational deal-making – strategic, too?. Uhmm. “Today MSC...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Milan#Ita Airways#Italian#British Airways#Delta Air Lines#The European Commission
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Shipping Group MSC, Lufthansa Near ITA Airways Deal

For several years before its eventual demise in late 2021, rumor had it that Lufthansa Group was about to buy Alitalia. Italian newspapers frequently found sources telling them the tie-up was imminent. Of course, nothing ever happened. Etihad Airways once owned a minority stake for some years but... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

ITA And The Alitalia Brand: What’s Going On?

While there was hope and optimism (for some) that ITA Airways would be a revised and improved Alitalia, many more people had their doubts. With ITA posting a loss of €170 million ($192 million) since the start of its operations in October 2021, it appears that the company’s leadership now wants to return to the branding of its predecessor and become Alitalia once again. Let’s take a closer look at the situation and evaluate the merits of this move.
INDUSTRY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

