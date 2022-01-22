6 of our Favorite Things About Middletown, New York

Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch. Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?

