The average monthly rent being asked in London has hit a new record high of £2,142 per month, according to Rightmove The property website said rents in the capital increased by 10.9% annually in the fourth quarter of 2021.The average asking rent in London is three percent higher than at the start of 2020, it added.The capital had experienced a drop in average asking rents in 2020.Tenants were looking for more space away from cities during lockdown, flats temporarily fell out favour, and landlords offered tenants willing to stay cut-price rents.The imbalance between supply and demand is set to continue...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO