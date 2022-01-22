Crosby and the Penguins defeat Jackets 5-2

New York Rangers (60 points, 28-11-4, 1st Metro, 3rd East) Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-21-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East) The Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers tonight in the latter half of a back-to-back. Coming off what was quite possibly the worst overall performance I’ve ever witnessed, the Jackets will have an opportunity to regain some of their pride against the division leaders. This game will go a long way in showing what type of players are in the locker room by seeing how they respond to such a pathetic performance. After facing 62 shots last night, look for Joonas Korpisalo to get the start. Either Emil Bemstrom or Liam Foudy should draw in for the injured Alexandre Texier. Maybe both draw in if Brad Larsen decides to send a message and sit a veteran after yesterday’s showing.

