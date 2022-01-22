ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crosby and the Penguins defeat Jackets 5-2

Cover picture for the articleIn a crowd full of black and yellow, it was a “home away from home” for the Pittsburgh Penguins. They beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. The three goal deficit doesn’t really tell the whole story of how close this game actually was. After an unfortunate turn of events in the...

Blue Jackets snap skid, take down Rangers to salvage season series

The Columbus Blue Jackets responded to last night’s embarrassing defeat with a gutsy effort against the division leading New York Rangers. The Jackets salvaged the season series, defeating the Rangers by a final score of 5-3. Captain Boone Jenner willed his team to victory with his first ever four point night. His line consisting of Gus Nyquist and Patrik Laine also had strong games for the Jackets. Sean Kuraly added two goals, including an empty netter to seal the deal. Joonas Korpisalo may have played his best game of the season coming up with some HUGE clutch saves down the stretch. Brad Larsen can sleep soundly tonight.
NHL
Game #41 Gamethread: Rangers at Blue Jackets

As expected, Alexandre Texier will be out approximately a month with a fractured finger, allowing Emil Bemstrom to get back in the lineup. This is a big response game for the young Blue Jackets, let’s hope the team got just a liiiiittle bit more sleep than Brad Larsen last night and are ready to go.
NHL
Game #41 Preview: Blue Jackets search for signs of life against the Rangers

New York Rangers (60 points, 28-11-4, 1st Metro, 3rd East) Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-21-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East) The Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers tonight in the latter half of a back-to-back. Coming off what was quite possibly the worst overall performance I’ve ever witnessed, the Jackets will have an opportunity to regain some of their pride against the division leaders. This game will go a long way in showing what type of players are in the locker room by seeing how they respond to such a pathetic performance. After facing 62 shots last night, look for Joonas Korpisalo to get the start. Either Emil Bemstrom or Liam Foudy should draw in for the injured Alexandre Texier. Maybe both draw in if Brad Larsen decides to send a message and sit a veteran after yesterday’s showing.
NHL
Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
NHL
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Cam Atkinson was sick of losing— and he went out and did something about it. Atkinson scored twice in regulation, assisted Scott Laughton’s goal 2:22 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL

