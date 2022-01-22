ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government accused of ‘complete abandonment of moral compass’ amid claims of whips threatening MPs

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPZI4_0dspsDD400

The chair of the Commons sleaze committee, Chris Bryant, claims he has spoken to “about a dozen” Tory MPs threatened by whips and has also heard allegations of Boris Johnson being involved.

In scathing comments, the senior Labour MP, who also cited the row over the former MP Owen Paterson’s suspension , hit out at what he described as the government’s “complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass”.

His remarks came after the Conservative MP William Wragg – who first made incendiary allegations of “blackmail” by government whips – said he would meet with an officer from the Metropolitan Police to discuss the claims next week .

Mr Wragg claimed on Thursday that the prime minister’s Conservative critics were receiving threats to “withdraw investments” from constituents, as well as “intimidation” from No 10 staff.

The MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford, who defected from the Tories to Labour earlier this week, also said he was told funding for a new school in his constituency would be withheld if he did not vote with the government over free school meals.

Mr Bryant, who chairs the standards committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that threats to withdraw funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.

He also revealed: “It’s not just a couple of incidences… I must have spoken to about a dozen Tory MPs in the last few days who have made similar allegations about whips either offering to withdraw financial support for their constituencies… or saying they will get something if they vote the right way.”

Despite Mr Johnson’s claim not to have heard or seen any evidence to substantiate the allegations, Mr Bryant continued: “I have even heard MPs alleging that the prime minister himself has been doing this.

“What I have said to all of those people is that that is misconduct in public office. The people who should be dealing with such allegations are the police.”

He added: “It is illegal. We are meant to operate as MPs without fear or favour. The allocation of taxpayer funding to constituencies should be according to need, not according to the need to keep the prime minister in his job.

“The levelling up funds that have been introduced in the last two years are an open opportunity for government ministers to corruptly hand out money to some MPs and not to others.”

Mr Bryant also claimed: “This in the end strikes to the heart of whether or not we have a government that understands the proper way of doing things.

“The big problem for me in what we’ve seen for the last nine months is that there’s a complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass around all of these issues.”

Mr Wragg, who revealed last week he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, told the Telegraph he had arranged to meet with a detective in the Commons “early next week”, with whom he would briefly discuss “several examples” of bullying and intimidation, in some cases involving public money.

“I stand by what I have said. No amount of gas-lighting will change that,” said Mr Wragg, who chairs the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Independent that the force could not discuss any planned meetings, adding of the potential blackmail claims: “As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered.”

Lawyers also threatened legal action last night , warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.

Speaking on Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that no inquiry was being launched into allegations of bullying of MPs by whips, saying only that evidence would be looked at “if it came forward”.

“We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully,” the spokesperson added.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, has said threats to withhold government funding are “completely unacceptable” and ministers need to “get to the bottom” of Mr Wragg’s assertion. But he stressed he had not come across such activities in his 12 years as an MP and thought it “very unlikely” to be true.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM to get redacted Sue Gray report ‘shortly’ as Met distances itself from delay

A heavily-censored version of Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is to be presented to Boris Johnson “shortly”, with a source close to the inquiry telling The Independent the document will be stripped of key details as per the requests of Scotland Yard.After receiving evidence requested from the Cabinet Office, police this evening promised to complete their investigations into the parties “promptly” and will be writing to all those identified by Ms Gray’s team “as having potentially breached [Covid] regulations”.Commander Catherine Roper insisted Metropolitan Police had “not delayed this report” and that the timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
William Wragg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Home Office loses case over stripping citizenship without notice after challenge by alleged Isis member

The Home Office has lost the latest stage of a court battle over stripping people of their British citizenship.The Court of Appeal found it was unlawful to remove people’s nationality without giving proper notice, after a challenge by a woman who allegedly joined Isis in Syria.The woman, who can only be identified as D4, is being held in the same Syrian camp as Shamima Begum and did not find out her British citizenship had been removed for 10 months.The High Court previously ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was “void and of no effect“ because she...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Change in culture’ needed at No 10, says Liz Truss as she bats away leadership questions

Boris Johnson must change the “culture” of Downing Street after a series of allegations that staff partied during Covid lockdown restrictions, has foreign secretary Liz Truss said.The foreign secretary she was “100 per cent” behind Boris Johnson and wanted him to continue in the job, as she batted away questions about her own leadership ambitions.“There are clearly concerning reports, and there clearly needs to be a change in culture,” said Ms Truss on BBC Breakfast ahead of the imminent release of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into social gatherings.“We need to get the results of the report, we need to look...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Of course I will do what I said’: PM challenged on calls to publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson is under intense political pressure to publish in “full” the long-awaited report by Sue Gray into rule-busting parties in No 10, as he was challenged in the Commons.It comes as Downing Street is braced to receive the report by the senior civil servant in the next 24 hours and the decision of the Metropolitan Police to launch a separate probe into “a number” of allegations.While some Conservative MPs have already called on Mr Johnson to resign over the affair, many are reserving judgement on his embattled premiership until Ms Gray’s report is made public.Pressing Mr Johnson on...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Uk#Commons#Conservative#The Metropolitan Police#Tories#Labour#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Public are very angry over MP second jobs – Commons standards tsar

The Commons standards tsar has said the public is angry over MPs’ second jobs as she called for changes to transparency rules.Kathryn Stone said her office had received “an awful lot of letters” containing the views of “very angry” members of the public, who have voiced concern about MPs attracting outside paid work and that they are “getting away with things”.The Commons standards commissioner said it was “bonkers” that MPs had to be more transparent about their activities than ministers, as she set out why she was unable to probe the renovation of Boris Johnson’s official Downing Street residence.Members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray inquiry report may be redacted for ‘security’ reasons, says Liz Truss

A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs claim a ‘waste of time’ to debate Downing Street party allegations

Conservative MPs claimed it was a “waste of everybody’s time” to discuss Downing Street party allegations in the Commons as they launched a staunch defence of Boris Johnson.They argued Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border was among the issues which deserved greater attention, minutes before a planned statement from the Prime Minister on this exact topic.Their claims came during an urgent question tabled by Labour following the decision by the Metropolitan Police to investigate potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Conservative MP Giles Watling (Clacton) described the urgent question as a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rebel Tories 'threaten to expose secret recording' of 'blackmail' threats made by government whips as Kwasi Kwarteng dismisses claims MPs' constituencies were targeted saying he 'doesn't think this is happening'

Rebel Tories are threatening to release a secret recording of Government whips' 'blackmail' threats as their battle with Boris Johnson took an astonishing new turn. Backbenchers pushing for the Prime Minister to be replaced amid Partygate chaos claim to have taped party enforcers attempting to bully MPs, as well as having copies of text messages.
POLITICS
The Independent

MP’s claim that whips threatened to block new school is bid to ‘discredit’ Tories, minister says

A cabinet minister has attempted to rubbish an MP’s claim that he was told a new school would be blocked in his constituency if he defied Boris Johnson, saying he wants to “discredit” the government.The incendiary allegation from Christian Wakeford – who defected from the Conservatives to Labour – came after a senior Tory accused government whips of “blackmail” and said the police should be called in.But Kwasi Kwarteng said he did not believe the claims of threats and intimidation – and turned on Mr Wakeford, calling him a “turncoat”.“I don’t know what his motivations were and, as you’ll...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy