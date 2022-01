In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO