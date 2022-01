OPPO has yet to introduce a new flagship phone. It will start the year 2022 with the OPPO Find X5. The phone has been leaked in rendered images only and a new set has just been published. We believe this won’t just be the only phone offering from the Chinese OEM. More will be introduced in the coming months. The OPPO Find X5 is a follow-up to the Oppo Find X3. Just in case you didn’t know, the number 4 is an unlucky number for the Chinese.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO