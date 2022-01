It was in the November of 2020 when we got the IN Note 1 smartphone by Micromax, and it was one of the first phones to launch under this new ‘IN’ series from the brand. But, in 2021, the company did not launch a successor to the Note 1. But this month, we are getting the successor to the IN Note 1. Micromax IN Note 2 is officially launching in the Indian market on the 25th of this month, and the brand shared a teaser video on Twitter that reveals the design.

