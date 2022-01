According to Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, experience has been the biggest obstacle between the team the Nittany Lions are and the team they can become. And in Gadowsky’s defense, 12 of the Nittany Lions’ 20 skaters on Friday night were freshmen or sophomores. It’s a striking change of pace for a program that benefited greatly in years past from continuity and experience. Now Penn State is learning on the fly, showing flashes of what can be – see a win over North Dakota – but not without flashes of inexperience up and down the roster.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO