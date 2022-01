Thursday: Tri-City 3, Lincoln 2, OT. What went wrong: The Lincoln Stars took the USHL's top team, the Tri-City Storm, to overtime Thursday in Frisco, Texas, in Game 1 of the Frosty Cup, but the Storm skated away with a victory. Ilya Nikolaev scored his 10th goal of the season for the Storm 3 minutes, 46 seconds into the extra frame to give Tri-City the victory. After no scoring in the first period on either side, Tri-City took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

