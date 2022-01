BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons (13-9-3, 10-6-1-2) defeated the Ferris State Bulldogs (9-18-0, 7-12-0-1) by a score of 4-3 on Friday (Jan. 28) in Ewigleben Arena. The Falcons jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after scoring early in each of the first two periods, but the Bulldogs responded with three unanswered goals to take the lead into the final frame. Bowling Green's power play unit found the net twice in the third period, with Taylor Schneider tying the game before Evan Dougherty gave the Orange and Brown the lead.

