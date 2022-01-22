Bogoso explosion: Maxam’s license suspended, Inspector of Mines to be interdicted
By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
primenewsghana.com
7 days ago
The government has suspended the license of a mining services contractor Maxam Limited over the explosion at Bogoso-Appiate on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The explosion occurred after a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited. The explosives were being transported to the Chirano gold mine,...
Search and rescue have been intensified in Apiate close to Bogoso in the Western Region where explosives on transit to a mine ignited on Thursday afternoon. The huge explosion on January 20, 2022, razed down homes and in some instances blew off roofs. Eyewitnesses say the whole town shook after the blast.
An explosion in Ghana’s rural Western Region on Thursday razed hundreds of buildings and killed an unknown number of residents when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle. Unverified videos posted on local media showed a large, smouldering blast site in which buildings had...
A “huge explosion” in Ghana on Thursday was caused by a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle carrying explosives to be used in mining, police said. The incident occurred at Apiate, between Bogoso and Bawdie, in the Western Region of Ghana, according to Ghana Police Services. “The...
At least 50 people were feared dead in an explosion in Ghana on Thursday after a mining truck reportedly carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, setting off a blast that reduced structures to rubble and left a gaping crater in the earth. The exact death toll from the accident in...
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government has initiated a process to build accommodations for persons who have been displaced by Thursday’s explosion at Apiate in the Western Region. A total of 179 persons have so far been affected by the explosion out of which 18 have...
LONDON -- More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured by a massive explosion that rocked southwestern Ghana on Thursday, authorities said. A vehicle transporting mining explosives between the gold mines of Tarkwa and Chirano in Ghana's Western Region collided with a motorcycle in the small town of Apiate on Thursday afternoon. The truck caught fire from the collision and exploded about 15 minutes later, as residents were gathered around the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service.
APIATE, Ghana, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana detonated, flattening a rural community, the police said on Friday. Smouldering timber and torn-up sheet metal marked where hundreds of houses had stood...
A Mining Engineer, Mr. Theophilus Dzimegah has said it is too early to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines following the explosion that occurred in Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region. Mr Dzimegah said “We have not done enough education and sensitisation. If we had done that lives would...
