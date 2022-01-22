ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP EUR Exchange Rate: Weekly Review January 22nd

By Jonathan Watson
poundsterlingforecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP EUR exchange rate was strong this week as economic data supported the rate hike picture and the Prim Minister moved to drop the Plan B restrictions within the next few weeks. Jobs data was mixed, but inflation at 30-year highs was the catalyst and the BoE governor Andrew Bailey...

#Inflation#Exchange Rates#Interest Rates#Weekly Review#Euro#Zew#Treasury Committee
