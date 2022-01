The team working on the Churchill County School District calendar for next school year wants to know what is important to you as they organize the school calendar. All areas are up for conversation, including, but not limited to, start and end dates, consistency in times that students are not in school, holiday breaks, starting after Labor Day, year-round option (mid-July to early June), four-day week for students, etc. These are only ideas, feel free to share specific considerations that are critical to you to help create a calendar developed around learning.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO