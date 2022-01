Yesterday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved hundreds of new apartments for the Grand Strand. The two projects that were approved would bring more than 500 combined apartments to the city. A six building complex built off of Fred Nash Boulevard near the Market Common will bring 288 units to the area and 305 cottage-style rental units were approved for the area between 71st and 76th Avenues. The wooded area along 71st Avenue will be cleared to make room for the complex which has neighbors worried about traffic, infrastructure and overcrowding.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO