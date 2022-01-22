ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Anniversary Beers And Wheat Ales

americancraftbeer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is ON and craft brewers are keeping things fun with exciting new beers you’re gonna want to chase down this weekend. Double Trouble (Longmont, CO) – 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Dale’s Pale Ale, the voluminously hopped American Pale Ale that holds the distinction of being the...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Kenosha News.com

Beer Baron: Karben4’s anniversary beer a storybook in barrels

In the beer industry these days, the only constant is change. And at Karben4, the only constant is change and Fantasy Factory. To ring in 2022, the Madison brewery began its 10th year by bidding adieu to most of its regular beers that don’t carry a gun-toting, unicorn-riding ninja cat on its label and putting just two new year-round beers beside Fantasy Factory.
MADISON, WI
Brewbound.com

Offshoot Beer Co. Coasts Into New Year with New Hazy Pale Ale

ORANGE COUNTY, California – The New Year brings a lot of excitement, fresh starts, resolutions, and most importantly: new beers. Offshoot Beer Co. is officially launching its first nationally-distributed hazy pale ale with Coast (An Anytime Hazy Pale Ale). Exploding with juicy, tropical notes, this sessionable 5.2% ABV pale ale is one you’ll be resolving to try.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: New Imperial Pale Ales And Rice Lagers

Winter is ON. And American craft brewers are addressing the season with a full slate of new beers you’re gonna want have around. Two Roads Adds More Juice (Stratford, CT) – In 2017 Two Roads Brewing introduced launched Two Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA and it took off. Then the brewery launched Lil’ Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA, a lower alcohol version of its big brother, and it also proved to be successful. And now Two Roads Brewing is extending the line in a different direction.
STRATFORD, CT
#Wheat#Craft Beer#American Pale Ale#Food Drink#Beverages#Oskar Blues Brewery#Oskar Blues Double Dale#Imperial Ipa#Offshoot#Mosaic Strata#Cashmere#Lakewood Brewing
Brewbound.com

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. Releases This Beer Saves Water Pale Ale

Amid a looming water crisis and the first-ever water restrictions for the state, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. today announced the launch of This Beer Saves Water, a pale ale designed to raise awareness about water use and showcase the market-based decisions brewers and other businesses can make to help keep our rivers flowing.
ARIZONA STATE
TrendHunter.com

Colossal Strong Ales

DuClaw Brewing, a Maryland-based company that has been pushing the boundaries of craft beer for the past 25 years, has launched a new strong ale that is furthering the company's storied reputation of churning out top-class beers of the complex and unique variety through its Colossus series. The fifth version...
MARYLAND STATE
americancraftbeer.com

Allagash Brewing Targets New Beer Innovations in 2022

Allagash Brewing, one of the nation’s most impressive craft breweries, has big plans for 2022 marked by new innovations that we can’t wait to try…. All of the brewery’s new releases this year stemmed from Allagash’s Pilot Innovation System, which allows any brewery employee to submit beer ideas.
DRINKS
Time Out Global

New England Beer Festival at Time Out Market Boston

Here in the Northeast, we’ve been making incredible craft beer well before it ever became cool. Our region’s rich brewing history has paved the way for a vibrant, current-day beer scene that honestly calls for a celebration—and Time Out Market Boston is here for it. Join us for our weekend-long New England Beer Festival on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23. For two whole days, we’ll be welcoming some of the best breweries that the Bay State and our neighboring New Englanders have to offer, as they give folks a frenzy of free tastings. There’ll be dozens of different brews poured each day for your sampling pleasure, in addition to full cans of your favorites that you can buy at our bar. The festival, which will take place from 12pm—5pm on both days, will also feature local bands, so you toast along to some live tunes. For the full list of breweries that will be cracking up some cold ones with us each day, check out our lineup below and start planning your bucket list.
BOSTON, MA
brewpublic.com

New Belgium Brewing Releases Glühbier Dark Sour Ale

A popular beverage throughout the winter months in Central Europe is Glühwein, a mulled wine that’s served warm. Also offered, but in smaller amounts and unique spots, is Glübier. Yes, a mulled beer that it too can be served warm with lots of spices. During our travels...
PORTLAND, OR
americancraftbeer.com

Weekend Beer: New Winter Sours And Irish Porters

The new year is ON and craft brewers are keeping things fresh with exciting new beers you’re gonna want to chase down this weekend. Get Hooked (Frederick, MD) – Flying Dog Brewery’s first release of 2022 is a high ABV category-crossing innovation that pops on store shelves thanks to its non-traditional color showcased in clear glass bottles and wild Ralph Steadman label artwork…A high-octane spin on Vicious Hook Fruit Punch Sour, Flying Dog Super Hook Fruit Punch Sour is a deep pink 10% ABV Kettle Sour which was originally released as a Brewhouse Rarity in 2020.
FREDERICK, MD
myneworleans.com

Urban South Brewery Drops New Beer on January 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery is celebrating the launch of Paradise Park IPA at its New Orleans taproom on Saturday, January 22. Paradise Park IPA is an affordable, low-calorie hazy IPA and the latest addition to Urban South’s year-round lineup. Sitting at just 120 calories and 4% ABV, the new IPA will be available on draft, in six-packs and 15-packs throughout Urban South’s full distribution footprint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
phoenixmag.com

New Local Craft Beers for the Weekend

If you’re like me, you’re getting ready to settle into the couch to watch the NFL Playoffs this weekend with some good friends and great beer. As always, we drink local and we have plenty of new craft beer options for our pigskin plans. Here’s a sampling of the new releases around the Valley. Enjoy responsibly!
PHOENIX, AZ
Brewbound.com

The Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Release Collaborative Beer, Commemorating 50th Anniversary of the Bull & Bush

GLENDALE, Colorado – The Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Co. are releasing the much anticipated collaboration beer CBC#50 on Thursday, January 27. This collaboration beer is a special blend of two of Colorado’s most awarded IPAs. Bull & Bush Brewey’s MAN BEER, specially aged in Oloroso Sherry barrels and Comrade Brewing’s SUPERPOWER IPA, specially aged in XO Cognac barrels have been blended and then double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial hops. CBC #50 can be enjoyed on tap at both Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Co.
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Quick Hits: Australia’s Lion To Sell UK Breweries, Iconic California Brewery To Close

The beer biz never sleeps at American Craft Beer. And here’s just some of what’s been happening while you were drinking your way through the weekend. When Marin Brewing launched way back in 1989, there weren’t any craft breweries, there were “microbreweries” and not many of them. 33 years ago there were only 25 microbreweries in California, but now there are more than 1,000” according to KPIX, but now that North Bay heritage brewery is closing.
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Details on Schlafly Beer’s new $1.1 million canning line

Schlafly Beer invested $1.1 million into a new canning line at Schlafly Bottleworks brewpub to upgrade its beer packaging capabilities and facilities for the 2022 portfolio. The equipment on the line includes:. Ska Can Depalletizer,. Pneumatic Scale Angelus CBD100 Canning Line. P.E. Pressure Sensitive Can Labeler,. MPAC Switchback Cartoner and...
FOOD & DRINKS
MyStateline.com

Calendar Task: Drink a New Beer!

Try a new beer today; and don’t forget to mug us! Come by and drop off your mug, we’ll swap you some merch!
DRINKS
thefullpint.com

Schlafly Beer Invests 1.1 M Into New Packaging

(ST. LOUIS, MO)—Schlafly Beer, the original independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces today that it has invested $1.1 million into a new canning line at Schlafly Bottleworks brewpub(7260 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143) to upgrade its beer packaging capabilities and facilities for the 2022 portfolio. Schlafly’s Just A Bit Hazy IPA, a refresh of Schlafly IPA, is the brewery’s first beer to come off the new canning line. Available now across the brewery’s distribution, Just A Bit Hazy IPA combines a blend of hops for an IPA that’s approachable yet packed with flavor and just a bit of haze.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brewbound.com

New NFT Project ‘Bud Light N3XT Collection’ Launches Alongside Beer

NEW YORK, NY – Bud Light is turning the beer industry on its head once again with the launch of its newest, industry-leading innovation, Bud Light NEXT – its first-ever zero carb beer. Nearly ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT is the result of a brewing breakthrough making the impossible possible.
