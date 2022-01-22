New Anniversary Beers And Wheat Ales

Here in the Northeast, we’ve been making incredible craft beer well before it ever became cool. Our region’s rich brewing history has paved the way for a vibrant, current-day beer scene that honestly calls for a celebration—and Time Out Market Boston is here for it. Join us for our weekend-long New England Beer Festival on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23. For two whole days, we’ll be welcoming some of the best breweries that the Bay State and our neighboring New Englanders have to offer, as they give folks a frenzy of free tastings. There’ll be dozens of different brews poured each day for your sampling pleasure, in addition to full cans of your favorites that you can buy at our bar. The festival, which will take place from 12pm—5pm on both days, will also feature local bands, so you toast along to some live tunes. For the full list of breweries that will be cracking up some cold ones with us each day, check out our lineup below and start planning your bucket list.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO