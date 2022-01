Down near Columbia City, there’s a fish and chip shop on the corner of Rainier and Charlestown that you might have driven right past without noticing. Next time you’re driving by, stop in. Not only do they serve some of the best fried seafood in the city, but there’s a ton of variety here, from perfectly-seasoned cod to crunchy, breaded salmon. But what you really want is their incredible crab puppies, which sound like the cutest baby animals in existence but in reality are a delicious cross between crab cakes and hushpuppies. Order these with extra sides of Emerald City’s spicy tartar sauce, or be eternally sad when you run out with still a handful of fries left.

