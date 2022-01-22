ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers erase 24-point deficit to beat the 76ers

Reggie Jackson leads seven Clippers in double figures...

Joel Embiid
Reggie Jackson
Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
#Clippers
Jokic logs 6th triple-double in January to top Pels

Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with...
Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
Citizen Tribune

Lakeway Christian erases 11-point deficit to defeat Providence Academy

WHITE PINE—Lakeway Christian Academy had to come back from an 11-point deficit in the second half to pull out a 65-62 triumph over Providence Academy Thursday night. The Lions trailed by 41-30 early in the third quarter and were still down by five at 56-51 with 5:40 left in the game before coming back for their 12th win against five losses.
Clippers' comeback bid falls short this time in loss at Miami

The Clippers, who won Tuesday in a 35-point comeback at Washington and have made a habit of rallies, fought back again but lost 121-114 at Miami. Etiwanda improved to 20-0 in girls’ basketball behind sophomore Kennedy Smith’s 44-point game in a victory over Chino Hills on Friday. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
