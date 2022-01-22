Clippers erase 24-point deficit to beat the 76ers

In what is being billed as a first, an active NBA player will also double as a commentator and content provider when not performing his regular job duties on the basketball court. WarnerMedia announced that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is joining the on-air staff of Turner Sports, TNT,...
During his illustrious career, Michael Jordan played with a lot of amazing players. Among them, his trio with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman was without a doubt the most iconic. The three superstars won three consecutive NBA Championships during the 1990s. While MJ was the leader and the primary superstar...
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently talked about youngster James Wiseman and his road to recovery from a major knee injury. Unfortunately, Kerr did not have a very positive update about the 20-year-old’s current status. Kerr could not hide his frustration as he discussed Wiseman’s injury. The...
Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
From the beginning of his career, Michael Jordan was always a phenomenal player. He was an amazing individual, but to win NBA Championships even the best of the best need to have great players around him. For MJ, Scottie Pippen fulfilled that role. After the Chicago Bulls added Scottie to...
One look at the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, and you knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis, the bulk of the scoring and playmaking duties fell on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook, who has had a polarizing first season in L.A., to say the least.
Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with...
The Wisconsin Badgers increased their second half lead behind a fastbreak spin and dunk by Johnny Davis. LeBron James, who has scored 25 points or more in 18 consecutive games, won't play for the Lakers on Thursday night in Philly due to knee soreness. He is day-to-day, per coach Frank Vogel.
The Golden State Warriors are back competing for important things in the NBA. The Dubs are trying to relive old glories after two disappointing seasons full of injuries and bad performances. This season, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are back on the court together, trying to take a...
Justin Lewis had a night for the Marquette Golden Eagles by dropping 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the victory against the Seton Hall Pirates. Lewis also snagged three key steals. This post was originally published on this site.
Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
WHITE PINE—Lakeway Christian Academy had to come back from an 11-point deficit in the second half to pull out a 65-62 triumph over Providence Academy Thursday night. The Lions trailed by 41-30 early in the third quarter and were still down by five at 56-51 with 5:40 left in the game before coming back for their 12th win against five losses.
Rajon Rondo has been with the Cavaliers for just 19 days, but the 16-year veteran has already seen enough of fellow point guard Darius Garland to call him “the best closer in the game.”
Rondo and Garland work out with the same trainer in California. Garland was the first Cavs player to text...
Point guard Tommy Kuhse is in his sixth season as part of the St. Mary’s program. The Gaels have racked up 137 wins in his career. The 137th came Thursday night on the Hilltop as the Gaels erased a 23-point deficit to upend USF 72-70. Kuhse nailed both ends of a 1-and-1 with seven seconds left to ice the win.
The Clippers, who won Tuesday in a 35-point comeback at Washington and have made a habit of rallies, fought back again but lost 121-114 at Miami. Etiwanda improved to 20-0 in girls’ basketball behind sophomore Kennedy Smith’s 44-point game in a victory over Chino Hills on Friday. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
