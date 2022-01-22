ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

First-period struggles plague Kraken in loss to Blues

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

The Kraken are now 6-18-3 when...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames' inconsistency, lack of secondary scoring plagues team in loss to Blues

Given the beating they administered to the St. Louis Blues three nights earlier, the Calgary Flames had to know they were in for a big test Thursday. They failed, according to Matthew Tkachuk. “We’ve got to realize coming in here, that even though we just beat them a couple days...
NHL
elisportsnetwork.com

Kyrgios, Kokkinakis book all-Aussie doubles final

For the first time in 42 years, the Australian Open men’s doubles final will be an all-Australian affair. For the first time in 42 years, the Australian Open men’s doubles final will be an all-Australian affair. Utah State punched their third, consecutive home victory over the San Diego...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#The Blues#Plague
elisportsnetwork.com

Clippers' comeback bid falls short this time in loss at Miami

The Clippers, who won Tuesday in a 35-point comeback at Washington and have made a habit of rallies, fought back again but lost 121-114 at Miami. Etiwanda improved to 20-0 in girls’ basketball behind sophomore Kennedy Smith’s 44-point game in a victory over Chino Hills on Friday. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
elisportsnetwork.com

Jokic logs 6th triple-double in January to top Pels

Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy