First-period struggles plague Kraken in loss to Blues

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Given the beating they administered to the St. Louis Blues three nights earlier, the Calgary Flames had to know they were in for a big test Thursday. They failed, according to Matthew Tkachuk. “We’ve got to realize coming in here, that even though we just beat them a couple days...
For the first time in 42 years, the Australian Open men’s doubles final will be an all-Australian affair. For the first time in 42 years, the Australian Open men’s doubles final will be an all-Australian affair. Utah State punched their third, consecutive home victory over the San Diego...
Another scoreless first half for the USMNT, but Antonee 'Jedi' Robinson struck back to give his side a crucial win.
Justin Lewis had himself a night, going off for 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette held Seton Hall to just 33% from the field in the victory.
The Stanford Cardinal dealt the No. 15 USC Trojans their third loss of the year and swept the season series. The final score was 64-61. No. 15 USC is stunned again this season by Stanford with a 64-61 loss on Thursday at Galen Center.
The Clippers, who won Tuesday in a 35-point comeback at Washington and have made a habit of rallies, fought back again but lost 121-114 at Miami. Etiwanda improved to 20-0 in girls' basketball behind sophomore Kennedy Smith's 44-point game in a victory over Chino Hills on Friday.
Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with...
