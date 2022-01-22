ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonya Deville hijacks Naomi’s important rematch against Charlotte Flair | WWE on Fox

Naomi was scheduled for yet another rematch against...

Sonya Deville has declared herself for tomorrow’s Royal Rumble match. After Naomi defeated Deville on tonight’s SmackDown, she cut a promo saying now that she had defeated Deville, she would go on to the Royal Rumble and win. Deville had left during Naomi’s promo, but came back wearing her jacket, and said as a WWE official she was ready to announce a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match, herself.
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with the Smackdown video introduction for the first time in what felt like forever. They then showed a crowd shot as Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. They showed a graphic for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns face to face tonight. They then hyped Naomi against Sonya Deville, and Big E and Kofi Kingston against Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss.
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of Sasha Banks, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns face-to-face, Naomi finally gets Sonya Deville in the ring, and much more with live callers and email topics.
Sonya Deville
Charlotte Flair
During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sonya Deville faced off against Naomi in a losing effort. You can check out some highlights from the match below:. Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ridge Holland made his return to the ring four weeks after he broke his nose at WWE Day 1. Holland teamed up with Sheamus to defeat the team of Cesaro and Ricochet.
During the January 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sonya Deville competed in her first singles match since Summerslam 2020. After months of avoiding the match, Sonya finally got in the ring against Naomi. Noami ended up picking up the victory with a rear view followed by a split-legged moonsault.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is slated to be one of the key matches for WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Most likely, the angle to set things in motion will take place at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, either during or after the Rumble match. Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, is in the match.
The Royal Rumble is one of the most popular events in WWE for several reasons, and one of the bigger ones is that the Rumble allows another superstar to enter the title picture at WrestleMania. There are still several spots in the Men's Rumble Match to be revealed, and one person who seems poised to enter the ring is Reggie. Reggie is looking to kick off 2022 in style with a Rumble victory after an impressive and always entertaining reign as 24/7 Champion last year, but 2022 will also hopefully be the year where his amazing superhero project becomes a reality. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Reggie ahead of the Rumble and we covered the Rumble, his new project, a possible rematch with Sasha Banks, Kevin Hart, and more, but first, we had to start with his first match in his hometown of St. Louis.
One of the most talked-about names in wrestling in recent times is certainly that of the female wrestling legend Lita, who will return to the WWE rings on Saturday 29 January 2022 to participate in the women's Royal Rumble match. She obviously is very determined to win in order to...
