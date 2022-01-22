ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First part of $200 million U.S. defense aid arrives in Ukraine

 7 days ago
KYIV (Reuters) – The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday....

Related
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Putin? Ukraine's 'Dad's Army' train with fake wooden guns while Russia's 100,000-strong force masses on the border

Members of the Ukrainian territorial army were pictured training with wooden guns yesterday – as the might of the Russian army massed on their border. Volunteers in the Kiev Territorial Defence Unit trained in an industrial area of the country's capital as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Russia to 'halt its aggression'.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
New York Post

Ukrainian mom buys powerful hunting rifle, vows to ‘fight for Kiev’

A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon reveals which US military units are preparing to deploy near Ukraine

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed thousands of United States troops on “heightened preparedness to deploy.”. “The secretary did place a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy. I can say today that these units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, which regularly, I think you all know, maintains high readiness, as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, also based at Fort Bragg, and some elements at Fort Campbell, Kentucky,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters during a briefing.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids. “We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
