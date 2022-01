‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ season 2 episode 15 starts with Tanjirou desperately searching for a safe place for Nezuko away from harms’ way. Once he has ensured that she is safe, he returns to join Tengen Uzui to fight Gyutaro and Daki. Unfortunately, by the time he joins the Sound Hashira along with Zenistu and Inosuke, the Demon Slayer is seriously injured but somehow still manages to be in a good spirit. As soon as Daki tries to attack the four of them, Zenitsu forces her to fight away from her brother on the rooftop. He is joined by Inosuke while Tengen and Tanjirou face Gyutaro. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2, episode 15. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

