BRANDON — Alice Keith is a gamer. If any evidence was needed, her effort in the Otter Valley girls basketball team's 36-34 win against Division II Hartford should suffice. Keith tweaked her ankle, an injury that has hampered her in the past, two minutes into Friday's game. For many, that would end a players' night. They'd rest up and go get them the next time out.

BRANDON, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO