Oh how far we've come in technology for TV commercials. A video has resurfaced for the Lincoln Park Zoo from 1986 showing cartoon animals singing a song and inviting you to see the new zoo. The park was originally opened in 1868 which makes it the second oldest zoo in North America, right behind the Central Park Zoo in NYC. The commercial itself has a catchy tune to it, almost a Motown-style song.

